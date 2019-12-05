NIOS Class 10th and 12 result likely to be announced today

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to announce Class 10th and 12th results on Thursday.
NIOS has not released any official notification about the exam result date.
NIOS conducts Class 10th and 12th board exams twice in a year--between April and May; October and November.
This year around 3.5 lakh candidates appeared for the NIOS Board exam held in October 2019.
How to check NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2019 online?
Students, who are not sure about the online checking process for NIOS October Exam Result 2019, can follow the simple process listed below:
Step 1: Visit official result portal of NIOS --nios.ac.in
Step 2: Click on link for October exam results
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new exam page
Step 4: Fill all the details asked on the website
Step 5: Click on submit option
Step 6: Your NIOS 10th or 12th October Exam Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference
About NIOS
The NIOS is an "Open School" which was started as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. In 1986, the National Policy on Education suggested strengthening of Open School System for extending open learning facilities in a phased manner at secondary level all over the country.
Consequently, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) set up the National Open School (NOS) in November 1989. In July 2002, the Ministry of Human Resource Development amended the nomenclature of the organisation from the National Open School (NOS) to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
