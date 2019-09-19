'Have been working on economic measures,' says Nirmala Sitharaman after Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's tweet

Following the Cabinet Briefing on Wednesday chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where she and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the ban on e-cigarettes, entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw asked why was she making the announcement and not the health minister. Shaw asked if this announcement should not have come from the Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. She also asked why was the Ministry of Finance not announcing fiscal measures instead.

"E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Shd this not come from Min of Health? How about banning gutka too? How about MoF announcing some fiscal measures to revive economy?" said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon.

E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Shd this not come from Min of Health? How about banning gutka too? How about MoF announcing some fiscal measures to revive economy? https://t.co/9c4hpRlUUD - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 18, 2019

The Finance Minister replied to Shaw and explained that she was the Chair of the Group of Ministers, which is why she was present at the briefing. Moreover, Dr Harsh Vardhan is outside the country for an international meet, she said. "Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. Dr Harsh Vardhan is out of country for an international meet," she tweeted.

Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. @drharshvardhan is out of country for an international meet. 1/3 https://t.co/oL1UXPqEvJ - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 19, 2019

She further said that Cabinet Ministers join the I&B minister whenever required. Also the Health Secretary was with them explaining the details. "These are protocols, as you know, which govt press conferences follow," she said.

Cabinet Minister/s join @PrakashJavdekar, the I&B Minister, when required. Health Secretary was also with me, explaining details. These are protocols, as you know, which govt press conferences follow. 2/3 - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 19, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that she has been working on and regularly speaking about measures the government has taken on matters of the economy.

As Finance Minister - you might've observed - I've been working on and regularly speaking about measures we've been taking on matters of the economy. 3/3 - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 19, 2019

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw replied to her series of tweets and thanked her for explaining to clear up her confusion. "I now understand n I stand corrected. Tks for explaining my confusion. Really grateful for your response," she replied.

I now understand n I stand corrected. Tks for explaining my confusion. Really grateful for your response. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 19, 2019

On Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar announced that the government has banned e-cigarettes. They cited the harmful effects of the product during the meeting. The ministers also announced that more than 11 lakh employees would receive wage bonus of 78 days.

