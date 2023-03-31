Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony: Ambani family, host of celebrities seen; here are the pics

The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31 saw the presence of businessmen, movie stars, including Hollywood ones, and others. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha were the first ones to arrive at the venue.

Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance Retail Ventures, chose to wear exquisite jewellery along with a regal ivory and gold desi ensemble at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening. Meanwhile, her father Mukesh Ambani wore a black suit.

Besides the father and daughter, Anant Ambani, younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani also arrived at the venue with his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The duo were seen in ethnic attire with Radhika in a black saree. Anant, on the other hand, wore a regal bandhgala ensemble embellished with a bejeweled button and a brooch.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka also attended the March 31 grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio Global Centre in Mumbai.

Both of them were seen in regal ethnic attire, smiling for the photographers at the event. Shloka Mehta was wearing a shimmering, vintage ancestral saree with a thick border and a dupatta with a pink colour. Akash wore a bottle green kurta outfit with an embroidered jacket.

Anand Piramal, the prominent businessman and husband of Isha Ambani, was seen posing with Akash Ambani at the event. Anand Piramal's father Ajay Piramal was also seen at the inauguration.

Nita Ambani's dream project, which is housed within the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. "Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation", a musical directed by Feroz Abbas Khan was performed on Friday.

Several celebrities attended the grand launch of NMACC, Nita Ambani's dream project, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher.

