‘No compassion left’; ‘How is this cruel?’: Netizens divided on SC’s decision on stray dogs

The Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters has the society – on the streets as well as online – engaging in an impassioned debate about animal rights. While many believe this is the right step to keep the streets clear of stray canines, many also have argued for the rights of these voiceless animals.

Animal lovers, feeders, rescuers and caregivers from across Delhi-NCR gathered at India Gate to protest the decision. Protesters said this was not the solution to the problem but called for strict Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules instead. The ABC Rules mandate sterilisation, vaccination and release of community dogs back to their areas.

Moreover, rabies caused by dog bites became one of the contentious points of debate between the two sides. The demonstrators said that there were only 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024, as per government data.

Animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi said the Supreme Court’s plan was not workable. "You have three lakh dogs in Delhi. To get them all off the roads, you'll have to make 3,000 pounds, each with drainage, water, a shed, a kitchen, and a watchman. That will cost about Rs 15,000 crore. Does Delhi have Rs 15,000 crore for this?" she said.

"Within 48 hours, 3 lakh dogs will come from Ghaziabad, Faridabad because there's food in Delhi. And once you remove the dogs, monkeys will come on the ground... I've seen this happen at my own house. In Paris in the 1880s, when they removed dogs and cats, the city was overrun with rats," she said.

NETIZENS DIVIDED

Netizens, like the society, are divided on the decision. While many are hailing the decision, many are labeling it as a cruel move that will eventually lead many dogs to their deaths.

Adopt him. Give him a home. Vaccinate him. Collar him. Leaving him in the streets is not responsible behaviour. https://t.co/d2qvipnHxF — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 12, 2025

Imagine confining gentle, friendly, trusting community dogs.

Rabies & dog bites are a big problem but punishing innocent kids is not the solution. Vaccination & sterilisation are. Which is what municipalities should do. It's cheaper than building new shelters #savedelhidogs pic.twitter.com/6XGiEQv6iA — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) August 12, 2025

No stray dogs in Australia.

No stray dogs in Singapore.

No stray dogs in Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Prague, Tokyo & Seoul.



But if Delhi aims to be stray dog free, animal lovers lose their shit.



Happy living among stray dogs then. Stepping on dog shit every morning and getting barked… — Roflindian (@Roflindian) August 12, 2025

There’s just no compassion left. No compassion.

Who will look after their food there? Atleast on the streets there are some empathetic humans still who feed these poor voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there and that’s the death warrant the SC has signed.… https://t.co/ReXgLghchm — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) August 11, 2025

How is sending stray dogs to shelter homes cruel?



Securing human lives doesn't mean harming the dogs.



Please visit at least one family who has lost its loved one to these stray dogs, listen to their trauma and after that only a shameless can defend this harmless action against… — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) August 11, 2025

A country that can’t care for its animals especially dogs is not a country that is compassionate.



The Supreme Court is so so wrong on this one. Said both as a dog lover and a proud Indian. Some one needs to file a review petition! Soonest… — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 11, 2025

The supreme courts order on stray dogs is terribly over simplistic and displays no understanding of how neighbourhood and communities are organised and animals are beloved to local spaces, often fed and looked after & protecting people back in return. A dog haters verdict — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 12, 2025

5 Countries that tackled the stray dog issue humanely. Lessons India must heed:



Portugal – Nationwide sterilisation & vaccination drives, coupled with adoption incentives. Euthanasia banned for healthy animals.



Netherlands – Achieved “zero stray” status without killing a single… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) August 11, 2025

IF WE HAVE A HEADACHE, THE SOLUTION IS NOT TO CUT THE HEAD OFF.



DEAR HONORABLE JUDGES OF THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA



Subject: Your verdict on Stray Dogs



“ The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”. Mahatma Gandhi .… — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 12, 2025

The Supreme Court order on stray dogs defies logic. To build the shelters needed to house thousands of dogs will take years. Much simpler and cheaper to vaccinate them against rabies and order a mass sterilisation drive. — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) August 12, 2025

Dear animal lovers, when someone wants dogs OFF the streets, they don’t automatically mean rapists IN the streets. That’s an absurd leap you make just to sound witty but trust me it has the exact opposite effect. You’re welcome. — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) August 12, 2025

WHAT THE SUPREME COURT SAID

The Supreme Court issued a directive to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region, stating that the canines should be placed in shelters and not returned to the streets. The court described incidents of stray dog bites AS being "extremely grim".

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan warned that any individual or organisation hindering the removal process would face strict action. "If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered," noted the bench.

The order arises from a suo motu case concerning dog bites leading to rabies. Justice Pardiwala questioned the ability of animal activists to address the consequences of such incidents, asking: "Will they put life back to those children?"

The court stipulated that authorities "shall at the earliest start picking up stray dogs from all localities, more particularly the vulnerable localities of the city as well as areas on the outskirts".

The court mandated that all captured dogs must remain in shelters, stating, "However, what is important and without this perhaps the entire exercise which we have undertaken may go futile, is that not a single dog picked up from any part of the locality shall be released back on the streets/public spaces."

The availability of rabies vaccines was also addressed, with the bench noting, "Availability of rabies vaccines is a major concern, especially genuine vaccines. The authorities concerned, more particularly the government of NCT of Delhi, are directed to put detailed information about the places where such vaccines are available."