No driving for drunk drivers: Engineering student develops software for cars

A 20-year-old engineering student from Bhiwani, Haryana has developed a software based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) which would prevent a driver from starting the car if he's in an inebriated state or has not put on a seat belt.

The Road Pulse software created by Mohit Yadav, a second-year student of B.Tech at Chandigarh University also has a mechanism to assist the driver in detecting objects around the car during fog which reduces visibility.

"As soon as the driver touches the steering wheel after consuming excessive alcohol, moisture on his hands will alert the sensors installed therein and he/she won't be able to start the car," Yadav told The Tribune.He added, "Besides, the driver's breath will trigger the sensors if he/she has consumed excessive alcohol,"

The software will also automatically turn on indicators when the driver is about to switch lanes. This happens with the pre-installed Google maps in the software, It will also not allow the car engine to start if the driver does not have a seat belt on.

Yadav says that the software will prevent accidents caused due to reckless driving. Highlighting that fog is another major reason behind road accidents, he said there is an inbuilt ultrasonic radar system in the software which lets the driver know if there is anything blocking their way within a radius of 50 metres.

Yadav is already an owner of six start-ups and has got 24 patents, including one for the above mentioned software. He is also the founder of Sky Messenger, a web-based communication platform like WhatsApp.

