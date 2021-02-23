World's most expensive biryani with edible 23-karat gold in Dubai; check price, all details

If you are paying through your savings for a dish, you might as well eat gold. This dish, purpotedly the most expensive of its kind, served at Dubai's Bombay Borough won't give you a chance to complain as it is literally served with gold. The Royal Gold Biryani is nothing short of its name -- it is served with 23 karat of edible gold and is royally expensive at AED 1,000 or Rs 19,707 approximately.

Imagine paying so much and not being able to exclaim, "What are you serving? Gold?!" But what indeed are they serving?

The Royal Gold Biryani is served on a large golden 'thaal'. You will have a choice between the kind of rice you want -- Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice that alone weighs around 3kg. The rice is served with baby potatoes, boiled eggs, roasted cashew, pomegranate, fried onions and mint.

The bed of saffron-infused rice is offered with a hefty fare of grilled meat like Kashmiri Lamb Seekh Kebabs, Rajput Chicken Kebabs, Mughlai Kofta, Malai Chicken Roast and Old Delhi Lamb Chops. The scrumptious offering comes with a wide selection of sauces, curries and raitas, including Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce along with Almond and Pomegranate Raita.

Once all that goes into the plate, it is topped off with edible gold leaves.

According to Bombay Borough's Instagram page, the Royal Gold Biryani is the most expensive in Dubai.

