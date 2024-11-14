'No, everything is not OK...': Ixigo CEO slams Delhiites as GRAP III kicks in. Here’s what's allowed and what's not

As Delhi endures its annual smog crisis, Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai launched a fiery rebuke at the city’s residents for their indifference to the health emergency. Bajpai expressed frustration on social media, lambasting people for their reluctance to wear masks despite the hazardous air.
“At 500+ AQI, my kids seemed like the only ones wearing masks to school,” he wrote, “and a parent asked me, ‘Everything OK with your son?’ No, everything is not OK with the air these kids are breathing.”
With the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing above 400, reaching the ‘severe’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
This phase restricts construction and diesel generator use and imposes strict vehicle limits to mitigate pollution. Bajpai’s frustration with Delhi’s casual attitude echoes the concerns of many who fear that complacency could turn this annual air quality issue into an escalating health crisis. “I see 50+ elderly people in my society on their morning walk,” he continued. “Why is there no public health awareness campaign around this yet?”
What is GRAP?
GRAP is a phased system designed to tackle pollution as it worsens, with escalating responses based on air quality. Here’s a breakdown of the four GRAP stages:
Stage I (AQI 201-300): ‘Poor’
Stage II (AQI 301-400): ‘Very Poor’
Stage III (AQI 401-450): ‘Severe’ (Currently Active)
Stage IV (AQI >450): ‘Severe Plus’
Despite these steps, Bajpai observed a persistent lack of awareness and urgency among residents. Responding to social media suggestions that he should move, Bajpai countered, “Not everyone can move. N99 masks do help.” He further noted the absence of effective health campaigns, questioning why lung doctors aren’t more visible on this issue. “One middle-aged uncle shrugs it off, saying, ‘Ab to hamein immunity hai ji’ (Now we’re immune).”
Delhi’s pollution has led health experts to urge residents to limit outdoor activity, warning of the severe cognitive and physical toll of long-term exposure.
