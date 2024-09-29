'No matter the background, parents will always find a way to reward their kids': Netizens react after scrap dealer gifts multiple iPhones to son for excelling in exam

A scrap dealer has become the talk of the town after gifting his son multiple iPhones as a reward for his outstanding performance in the recent board exams. The heartwarming gesture has earned the father the title "dad of the year" on social media.

Father's Priceless Gift: Junk Dealer Gifts Multiple Iphones Worth ₹ 1.80 Lacs to Son For Top Board Results pic.twitter.com/brrSI04qxf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 27, 2024

In the video, the scrap dealer is seen smiling with pride, holding an iPhone while talking to a group of people who are recording the moment. Although the conversation isn’t fully clear, it seems he was talking about his scrap business. With a happy smile, he shows off the iPhone, and the people around him congratulate him on this special occasion.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the scrap dealer bought an iPhone worth Rs 85,000 for himself and gave his son the latest iPhone 16, which costs Rs 1.5 lakh, to celebrate his son's academic success. The father's thoughtful gesture touched many, showing the happiness parents feel when rewarding their children's achievements.

The news of the generous gift quickly spread on social media, garnering widespread praise and admiration. Many people commended the father for his dedication and support for his son's education. They lauded his efforts in providing his child with the best opportunities and resources.

The video sparked many comments from users sharing their thoughts. One user praised the father, saying, “This is what parental love looks like. Money doesn’t matter when it comes to your child's happiness.” Another noted, “The iPhone is a status symbol, but for this man, it’s about love and pride.”

Some people were skeptical, while others were touched. One comment read, “No matter the truth, this video shows a father's love.”

Another comment read, “This video is proof that parents will always find a way to reward their kids, no matter the background.”