'No meetings on weekends, office closed at 7 pm': Blue Tokai’s COO says balance brews innovation, not burnout

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters’ Co-founder and COO, Shivam Shahi, has called for a rethink of traditional work culture that equates productivity with long hours. In a recent LinkedIn post, Shahi emphasized that “true productivity isn’t about slogging longer; it’s about working smarter.”

Shahi outlined the company’s long-standing approach to maintaining a healthy work-life balance. “No meetings on weekends — Saturday and Sunday are sacred. The office closes between 6:30 to 7:00 pm to respect everyone’s personal time. We rarely send work messages after hours or on off days,” he wrote.

He added that the company’s philosophy is rooted in valuing efficiency and quality over extended hours. “If you can’t achieve results in eight hours, it’s time to reevaluate the team, not just extend hours for everyone,” Shahi noted.

Highlighting the importance of a balanced lifestyle, Shahi said that a well-rested and focused team drives sustainable and innovative outcomes. “Efficiency always wins,” he concluded.

His post went viral on LinkedIn, with users saying that Shahi should not brag about providing the bare minimum to the company's employees.

"Weekend off and fixed working hours are the most basic constituents of a good, balanced workplace. Please don't brag about such a bare minimum as if you're doing some really good work. It's embarrassing," a user commented.

"Patting yourself on the back for doing the bare minimum is wild," a second user wrote.

"All the points you mentioned are the basic requirements for a healthy workplace, not really something you should boast about on LinkedIn. And stop comparing yourself to hospitals, that is an essential services sector," a third user commented.

"It’s not only the working hours or number of leaves. It’s dependent on work culture also. People can feel burnout even working 9-5 environment. Similarly people perform above and beyond for prolonged hours with smile in face. It’s how we are nourishing our employees," another user weighed in.

Yet another user wrote: "Providing the basics and then making a post thinking you're doing something praise worthy, absolute hilarious. And then comparing companies with doctors lol how delusional can you be?"