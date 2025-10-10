Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Trump’s candidacy in spotlight; announcement at 2:30 PM today

The world is on edge, awaiting the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which will be unveiled on Friday in Oslo, marking the pinnacle of Nobel Week. This prestigious award has attracted 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. The announcement will be made by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

Trump: The top contender

As speculation around the winner swirls, US President Donald Trump has emerged as a top contender, thanks to his aggressive campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump's public declarations about his role in brokering peace and his calls to Norwegian officials have intensified the debate. This year, several countries, Israel, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Thailand, and Cambodia, have nominated Trump, crediting him with mediating several long-standing global conflicts.

Trump, for his part, has been vocal in his belief that he deserves the prize, claiming, “I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars.” Despite his efforts, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has made it clear that external pressure has not influenced their decision. “The decision was made on Monday,” said Frydnes, indicating that the committee has already finalised its choice.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal strikes a dilemma

The ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, coupled with a potential peace deal, has added further complexity to the Nobel deliberations. However, Frydnes confirmed that any developments related to the Middle East peace process would only be considered for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

With the announcement drawing closer, bookmakers have placed Trump as the favourite, and even Russia has thrown its support behind his candidacy. This follows a significant ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, raising questions about whether Trump's diplomatic efforts will seal his place in history alongside former laureates like Barack Obama, who was awarded the prize in 2009.

Nominations for the 2025 prize officially closed on January 31, but the implications of this year's award stretch far beyond the recipient, touching on international politics, global trade, and the very essence of peace itself.