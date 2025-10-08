Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025: 3 chemists awarded for groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi for their pioneering work on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a transformative development in the world of molecular architecture. Their creation has opened new possibilities in chemistry, providing solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi "for the development of metal–organic frameworks."

Metal-organic frameworks are structures featuring large cavities that allow molecules to flow in and out, offering numerous applications. These versatile materials have already been used in innovative ways, such as harvesting water from desert air, extracting pollutants from water, capturing carbon dioxide, and storing hydrogen.

Their development has provided chemists with new tools to address environmental issues, energy storage, and pollution control. Although the use of MOFs has thus far been limited to smaller-scale applications, industries are now beginning to invest in mass production. For instance, the electronics industry is using MOFs to contain toxic gases involved in semiconductor production, while other companies are testing MOFs to capture carbon dioxide from industrial sites in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

As industries seek to unlock the full potential of MOF materials, researchers and companies believe these materials could define the twenty-first century. The continued advancement and commercialisation of MOFs promise substantial progress in solving some of humanity's most pressing challenges.