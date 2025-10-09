Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian author Laszla Krasznahorkai awarded for reaffirming power of art

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian author Laszla Krasznahorkai awarded for reaffirming power of art

This recognition celebrates his unique ability to capture the essence of contemporary life through a lens of existential intensity, addressing the terror and fragility of our times while elevating the role of art as a source of strength and resilience

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2025 4:43 PM IST
Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian author Laszla Krasznahorkai awarded for reaffirming power of artLászló Krasznahorkai honored with 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his apocalyptic narrative power

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” This recognition celebrates his unique ability to capture the essence of contemporary life through a lens of existential intensity, addressing the terror and fragility of our times while elevating the role of art as a source of strength and resilience.

Advertisement

Krasznahorkai’s works, known for their intricate narrative style and philosophical depth, have earned him a distinguished place in modern literature. His writing offers a vision of a world in crisis, where art stands as a defiant and powerful force amid chaos and despair.

Published on: Oct 9, 2025 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today