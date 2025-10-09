Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Hungarian author Laszla Krasznahorkai awarded for reaffirming power of art

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” This recognition celebrates his unique ability to capture the essence of contemporary life through a lens of existential intensity, addressing the terror and fragility of our times while elevating the role of art as a source of strength and resilience.

Krasznahorkai’s works, known for their intricate narrative style and philosophical depth, have earned him a distinguished place in modern literature. His writing offers a vision of a world in crisis, where art stands as a defiant and powerful force amid chaos and despair.