Northern Railways launches disposable bedding comfort kit in wake of COVID-19

Northern Railways on Monday launched the 'disposable bedding comfort kit' at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). The Northern Railway has launched this kit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'disposable bedding comfort kit' has been introduced to aid passengers who travel on lengthy routes or are wait long hours for their trains.

The kit contains a blanket, a pillow and a bedsheet. Passengers can purchase the 'disposable bedding comfort kit' from a stall at any railway station. The stall selling the kit would be set up by a private firm, according to The Economic Times.

On Monday, Northern Railways General Manager Ashutosh Gangal also introduced UV-based sanitiser machine. and other coronavirus preventive products such as hand sanitiser, hand wash, mask, etc. These products would be available at an affordable rate for travellers. Northern Railways is launching all these products to make train journeys safer and comfortable for passengers.

"A stall has been set up where passengers can get a blanket at Rs 150 and a kit consisting of bedsheet, pillow etc at Rs 300. An ultraviolet (UV) sanitiser machine has been set up for sanitisation of the bag. Rs 10 will be charged for this service. We are also making arrangements for bag wrapping which will cost Rs 50," Gangal told.

These COVID-19 preventive products will be available at New Delhi, Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, the daily reported.

