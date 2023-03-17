Norwegian ambassador 'admonished' two women at screening, alleges 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' team

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway producer Nikkhil Advani and Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund are at loggerheads over Rani Mukerji's film that was released in the theatres today (March 17).

Advani took to Twitter to reveal that the ambassador 'admonished' two women from his team after the show's screening.

“Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and ‘culturally’ we do not insult our guests. As far as a clarification is concerned. Video Attached,” Advani wrote while sharing a video.

Advani’s video showed Sagarika Chakraborty speaking on how Frydenlund was talking about her case ‘without any decency.’ The movie is based on Chakraborty’s life. She further said that the Norwegian government keeps on peddling lies about her.

In his opinion piece to Indian Express, the ambassador said that the film has 'factual inaccuracies' and the story is a 'fictional representation of the case'. Pointing out that the cultural differences shown in the movie as the main factor, is totally ‘false’.

Frydenlund also 'categorically' denied that 'feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing in alternative care'.

Taking to Twitter, Frydenlund wrote, "It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares (sic)."

My Op-Ed in @IndianExpress today about the film #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares pic.twitter.com/FpVWmdLv5h — Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 17, 2023

Rani Mukerji plays the role of a mother who is fighting for the state of her kids in the movie. Based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book ‘The Journey of a Mother’ the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway features Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others.

