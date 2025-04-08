'Not bonuses. BMWs. Audis. Mercedes': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath bursts the ‘cool boss’ bubble

A viral LinkedIn post claimed Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath gifted over 20 luxury cars to his top employees in 2023. Finance educator Minal Udeshi called it a genius move in “strategic compensation.” Everyone loved it. Smart boss. Cool perks. Tax-savvy.

There was just one problem.

Kamath says it never happened.

Related Articles

“What!!! Unless there is some other Nithin Kamath from Zerodha, this is definitely not true,”

Kamath commented, shutting down the speculation in a single line.

But not before the post had already sparked a full-blown discussion about wealth, taxes, and the art of rewarding top performers.

Here’s what Udeshi originally wrote:

"In 2023, Indian billionaire Nithin Kamath of Zerodha gifted over 20 luxury cars to top employees.

Not bonuses. BMWs. Audis. Mercedes."

She framed the alleged gifting not as extravagance but as a strategic financial move.

“A car, gifted as a non-cash perk, often attracts lower taxes than salary,” Udeshi wrote.

“Depreciating asset? Yes. But when bought under a company, can be claimed as an expense.”

“No dividend tax. No ESOP paperwork. No annual tax reporting chaos.”

“And more importantly—emotionally memorable in a way no payslip ever is.”

She painted a picture of a new-age compensation playbook—where emotional impact, tax efficiency, and retention intersect.

“While the middle class counts on year-end appraisals, the ultra-wealthy are building loyalty and moving money in ways that are smart, legal, and… well, parked in the driveway.”

“This isn’t just gifting.

This is strategic compensation.”

“It’s not always about bigger bank accounts.

Sometimes, it’s about knowing how to spend smarter—and leave everyone smiling.”