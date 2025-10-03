'NOT ENOUGH': Expert demands transparent probe into widespread customs complaints amid Wintrack row

Urban policy expert and public affairs commentator Ashwin Mahesh has said the government’s decision to order a “fair and transparent” probe into a dispute between the Chennai Customs department and Wintrack, a Chennai-based cargo firm, is inadequate, stressing that the issue goes beyond a single complaint.

Mahesh’s remarks come after the government directed an inquiry into allegations of corruption raised by the logistics company that recently announced its exit from India, citing harassment by Customs. “The number of people complaining about their experiences is high, and full of accounts of extortion and petty bureaucracy,” Mahesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He argued that instead of investigating isolated incidents, what is needed is a “full and transparent” review of routine interactions that citizens and businesses have with the Customs department.

According to him, a case-by-case approach risks overlooking systemic issues of corruption and red tape that undermine trade and erode trust in government institutions.

Wintrack Inc, an import firm, announced closure on October 1, alleging harassment and bribe demands by Chennai Customs. Its founder, Prawin Ganeshan, claimed shipments were delayed until bribes were paid.

The ministry said the government has taken cognisance, directing the Department of Revenue to ensure a fair, transparent, and fact-based probe. "A senior officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials, and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence," the ministry said.

It further said that the matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), however, clarified that the issue relates to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer, assuring all facts will be examined and action taken.

"All facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken," the CBIC had tweeted.