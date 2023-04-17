'Not only did he play well...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal lauds RR captain Sanju Samson’s leadership qualities in IPL 2023

A thrilling match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans came to an end on Sunday. While no one expected that Gujarat Titans would lose the match against RR, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal was impressed by the leadership qualities of the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, “I was watching ipl with my wife last night & it made me realise how a leader can make the impossible possible…When Rajasthan royals lost 2 wickets at 4 runs, my wife was quite sure that the other team would win the match. But their captain showed what true leadership is…”

After RR lost 2 wickets for 4 runs, Agarwal said that his wife was quite sure that Gujarat will win the match but the RR captain Sanju Samson played so well and boosted the confidence of his team that it eventually led to the victory of Rajasthan Royals.

“Not only did he play well but gave confidence to his team that the match is winnable...energy & enthusiasm reflected in every RR player. What a wonderful match! A leader’s job is not only to win matches, but also to boost the confidence of every team members,” he added.

Also WATCH | Hyundai Exter: Launch date, Specs, Price, Features and Rivals. All you need to know about Hyundai's upcoming SUV

The 69-year-old mining boss praised Samson's game-changing performance by saying that the RR captain not only played well but also made his team believe that victory was definitely achievable.

Samson achieved the feat of becoming the first batsman to complete 3,000 runs for RR in a match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. RR skipper Sanju Samson smashed 60 off 32 balls.

Also Read: ‘This is Punjab, not India’: Woman with Indian flag painted on face denied entry into Golden Temple

Watch: Maruti Suzuki launches 2023 Super Carry, price starts at Rs 5.15 lakh: Check details here