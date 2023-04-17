‘This is Punjab, not India’: Woman with Indian flag painted on face denied entry into Golden Temple 

A woman with the Indian flag painted on her face was denied entry inside the Golden Temple. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on Twitter. In the viral video, a guard can be seen saying “It’s Punjab” when confronted by a man accompanying the woman who asks “Is this not India”.

In this clip, they repeatedly ask the guard if this was not India and he can be seen disagreeing. When the guard was asked why the woman was not allowed to enter the holy shrine, he points out the flag painted on the woman’s face.

The guard can be heard saying in this clip, “This is Punjab, not India”. Upon hearing this, the woman entered into the argument and said he is talking rubbish as if the Golden Temple was not in India. The guard then tried to stop the woman and the man accompanying her from capturing this incident on their phone.

Businessman Harsh Keshri shared the 40-second-long video on Twitter and wrote, “Woman denied entry to Golden Temple because she had an India flag painted on her face! The man who denied her entry into Golden Temple said this is Punjab, not India. Send this person to the Pakistan’s Punjab.”

Keshri also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Later, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal apologised for the incident and said that the flag on the woman’s face was not a Tricolour. He added that it could have been a political flag instead.

Grewal told news agency ANI, “This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum… We welcome everyone… We apologise if an official misbehaved… The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag”.

(With inputs from ANI)

