'Not our current guidelines' : Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal clarifies as document on dress code policy goes viral

A document supposedly detailing the dress code at Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company Lenskart has been going viral. As per the document which is viral on social media, the company allegedly restricts employees from wearing bindi or tilak at work. Bansal took to social media to allay the conversation around the company's alleged dress code policies.

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Goyal said in a long post on X that the document being shared is old and does not reflect the company’s current rules. “I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines,” Bansal wrote.

He clarified, “Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly.”

Calling the document outdated, he said, “Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused.”

Highlighting how Lenskart employees are free to express their identity at work, Peyush Bansal wrote, “We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart."

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“Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised,” he added.

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.



I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.



Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

In another post, Goyal acknowledged the lapse, saying, “I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post."

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I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post.



The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy.



That said, it contained an incorrect line about… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 16, 2026

He explained, “The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy.” He also admitted that the document had a problematic line about employees not being allowed to wear bindi/tilak at work.

“That said, it contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it.”

Taking responsibility, Bansal said, “But I should have caught this earlier. As Founder and CEO, the responsibility for such lapses is mine.”

He added that the company is tightening checks internally. “I have asked my team to bring all such materials under stricter review, and I will personally ensure this is addressed going forward. We are also looking into how this found its way into our training content.”

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Reiterating the company’s stand, he said, “Let me be absolutely clear. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith.”

Bansal ended by thanking those who flagged the issue. “I also want to thank everyone who raised this. Your voice helps us improve and stay true to what we stand for.”