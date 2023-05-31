Not sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will file report in court in 15 days: Delhi Police  

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it does not have sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It added that it will file a report regarding the entire issue in the court within 15 days, news agency ANI reported citing sources within the Delhi Police.

Top sources within the Delhi Police said that it could either file a chargesheet or final report with the court. They further noted that there is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers’ claims against Singh.

They added: “The sections of POCSO added in FIR has less than Seven years imprisonment, so Investigating Officer cannot proceed with arrest as demanded by the accused. Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat on as to why she was not supporting the protesting wrestlers, most of whom are her own family members. The Union Minister told Times Now in an interview: “I had a chat with Babita Phogat ji. Do you think a world-famous wrestler like Babita Phogat will sit with people who exploited others and especially her family members?”

She added that wrestlers choosing not to immerse their medals in the Ganga at the ninth hour is not the issue. Irani said those aware of the laws know that legal process is going on and any intervention at this point would “go against those women”.

Smriti Irani also trained her guns at the Opposition parties and said she wanted to know why the Opposition wants to deprive the wrestlers of a free and fair probe.

BJP MP and former wrestler Babita Phogat was seen distancing herself from the second phase of the wrestlers’ protest, which began at Jantar Mantar in April this year. Phogat acted as a mediator between the wrestlers and the government in the first phase of the protests earlier this year.

Irani’s comments did not go down without a rebuttal from the Congress. Congress’ Supriya Shrinate condemned the Union Minister’s response and asked whether she supported the Delhi Police’s action on women wrestlers.

Shrinate said in a lengthy tweet in Hindi: “Do you want to say that the vandalism with the girls on May 28 is right? Before answering, don’t forget that you are also the mother of a daughter- were you able to make eye contact with her by giving this ridiculous answer?”

Olympians Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia among others accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The wrestlers have sought Singh’s arrest. Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI chief last month.

