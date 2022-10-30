'Not the CEO you are looking for': Banker changes his LinkedIn bio after search for Parag Agrawal shoots

Around 11 months after being appointed as Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal was fired after tech billionaire Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the social media platform on October 27.

Now a LinkedIn user named Parag Agrawal who is a banker, has claimed that after the ouster of the Twitter CEO, his profile views on the professional network have shot up by 36 per cent. To help people find the right Parag, he has changed his LinkedIn bio to read “Not the CEO you are looking for.”

He wrote on LinkedIn, “After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 per cent. So to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline.”

Despite the fanfare surrounding Agrawal's appointment as Twitter's CEO and the support of many Indians, his brief tenure was chaotic and difficult as Twitter dealt with issues related to free speech, regulations, content moderation, and tense relations with governments.

Agrawal's tenure came to an end when the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was formally closed. According to reports, he was followed by several top executives, including Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety.

As of now, Twitter does not have an official CEO, though Musk may serve as an interim replacement. He announced earlier today that the company will form a new content moderation council. The current moderation policy will remain in place until it is replaced. It means that banned members such as former US President Donald Trump will not be returning anytime soon. Simultaneously, he stated that Twitter expects to reverse all bans and suspensions imposed "for minor and dubious reasons."

