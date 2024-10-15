scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Nothing wrong with it. In fact, I’m impressed': Netizens applaud after Delhi woman's boyfriend earning Rs 42 LPA waits 42 minutes to avoid Rs 80 Zepto surge fee

Feedback

'Nothing wrong with it. In fact, I’m impressed': Netizens applaud after Delhi woman's boyfriend earning Rs 42 LPA waits 42 minutes to avoid Rs 80 Zepto surge fee

Anu Srivastava, a writer and artist, shared on X that she supports the decision, stating that it makes sense. She added that he is skilled at becoming wealthy and staying that way.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In a strategic shift, Zepto is also planning to relocate its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru by November In a strategic shift, Zepto is also planning to relocate its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru by November

A Delhi woman has shared a heartwarming story about her boyfriend's patience and dedication, which she believes is worth more than his impressive annual salary of Rs 42 lakhs.

Anu Srivastava, a writer and artist, shared on X that she supports the decision, stating that it makes sense. She added that he is skilled at becoming wealthy and staying that way.

Many users on X also backed the decision. One user, Ratan Ranjan (@16Ranjanr), commented, "It's hard-earned money. A girl dating a boy for money won't understand it." Srivastava replied, "It is, and I agree with your last line. That's why I respect his decision."

Another user, Amit Misra (@amit6060), commented, "Financial planning level: CEO salary, college student spending." Meeth Desai (@DesaiMeeth) added, "Nothing wrong with it. In fact, I’m impressed that despite such a big salary, he’s focused on saving small amounts."

The post also sparked users to share their saving tips. Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) wrote, "During surge pricing, I order food from Zomato, call the delivery guy, and ask him to bring milk on the way, then tip him instead—win-win for both."

Zepto recently sparked controversy by sending an inappropriate marketing message to a customer. Pallavi Pareek, a legal expert, received a notification from the company that said, "I miss you, Pallavi, says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive pill." Outraged, she posted about it on LinkedIn, saying, “I’ve never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I had, it’s not something I should be 'missing.' You want me to need an emergency contraceptive?”

"Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much," Pareek added.

A lot of netizens backlashed at the company saying, it is the utmost insensitive message sent to users.

Published on: Oct 15, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement