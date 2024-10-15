'Nothing wrong with it. In fact, I’m impressed': Netizens applaud after Delhi woman's boyfriend earning Rs 42 LPA waits 42 minutes to avoid Rs 80 Zepto surge fee

A Delhi woman has shared a heartwarming story about her boyfriend's patience and dedication, which she believes is worth more than his impressive annual salary of Rs 42 lakhs.

Anu Srivastava, a writer and artist, shared on X that she supports the decision, stating that it makes sense. She added that he is skilled at becoming wealthy and staying that way.

Many users on X also backed the decision. One user, Ratan Ranjan (@16Ranjanr), commented, "It's hard-earned money. A girl dating a boy for money won't understand it." Srivastava replied, "It is, and I agree with your last line. That's why I respect his decision."

My boyfriend with 42 LPA package waited 42 minutes for Zepto to remove the ₹80/- surge charge 🤷‍♀️ — Anu (@Escapeplace__) October 15, 2024

Another user, Amit Misra (@amit6060), commented, "Financial planning level: CEO salary, college student spending." Meeth Desai (@DesaiMeeth) added, "Nothing wrong with it. In fact, I’m impressed that despite such a big salary, he’s focused on saving small amounts."

The post also sparked users to share their saving tips. Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) wrote, "During surge pricing, I order food from Zomato, call the delivery guy, and ask him to bring milk on the way, then tip him instead—win-win for both."

Zepto recently sparked controversy by sending an inappropriate marketing message to a customer. Pallavi Pareek, a legal expert, received a notification from the company that said, "I miss you, Pallavi, says i-pill Emergency Contraceptive pill." Outraged, she posted about it on LinkedIn, saying, “I’ve never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I had, it’s not something I should be 'missing.' You want me to need an emergency contraceptive?”

"Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much," Pareek added.

A lot of netizens backlashed at the company saying, it is the utmost insensitive message sent to users.