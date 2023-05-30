'Obvious future leader': Anand Mahindra says 5-time IPL winner MS Dhoni should consider politics

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should think of considering politics as his next gig because he is an “obvious future leader.”

"Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider The political arena," Mahindra Group chairperson wrote on Twitter.

While praising Dhoni’s leadership, Mahindra said he does not assume MSD would stretch his cricketing career for long as he feels Mahi needs to consider an inning in the political arena.

Anand Mahindra had earlier worked with the CSK skipper on a panel for National Cadet Corps (NCC) in 2021 and recognises the fact that MS Dhoni's intellectual agility goes hand-in-hand with his agility on the sports field. "He was collaborative, humble and yet assertive in making innovative inputs. He is an obvious future leader," Mahindra said.

Mahindra’s comments came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a sweeping victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of IPL 2023. After Chennai's win, the internet broke out with congratulatory messages for MS Dhoni and his boys. Jadeja, who finished the match in MS Dhoni style, was the hero of the moment.

In the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, "If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them.”

Recently, Anand Mahindra urged fans on Twitter to suggest some designs for a new cape that CSK can add to Dhoni’s uniform as he thinks that Dhoni is no less than a superhero.

