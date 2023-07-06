ODI World Cup 2023: MakeMyTrip invites residents across cricket centres to list their property

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said that it is targeting to increase the inventory of homestay properties across select metros and cities in anticipation of the heightened demand due to the heavy cricket season later this year.

“We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore home-stays as an accommodation option,” said Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer at MakeMyTrip.

India will be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from October 5 to November 19, 2023. This time, a total of 10 different cities will host the matches across the country. This includes major cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore etc.

“A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price,” added Choudhury.

Choudhury also said that historically, their efforts to increase penetration have been focused on leisure markets, but now they are also focusing on business cities.

“It will be a win-win for the host and the traveller as India gets ready to immerse itself in cricket fever,” added Choudhury.

According to a press release, MakeMyTrip has developed a new feature reflecting the distance of the accommodation from the cricket stadium in the city. This feature will help cricket fans in booking the most suitable accommodation option.

To make the onboarding experience nifty for homestay hosts, MakeMyTrip has also constituted a ‘Host Your Home Cell,’ comprising a dedicated team, available 24X7. This hands-on assistance aims to facilitate the smooth onboarding of homes on MakeMyTrip’s homestay funnel.

