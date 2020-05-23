Odisha allows home delivery of alcohol with 50% 'Special COVID Fee'; all you need to know

Odisha government has allowed home delivery of alcohol in the state from Sunday. Liquor shops have also been strictly ordered to stop over-the-counter sale of alcohol. The home delivery provision comes with a much higher price on alcohol due to a 50 per cent Special COVID Fee, fixed timing and a wait time of 6 hours. Retailers have been asked to ensure there is no crowding outside their homes.

The Excise Department under Odisha government has allowed delivery of liquor by existing ON/OFF shop licensees of IMFL and beer from May 24. The state government has amended the relevant provisions under Odisha Excise Rules, 2017 for this. However, shops located in containment zones and malls will remain closed.

Existing ON/OFF liquor shops have been asked to will prominently display their phone, mobile, WhatsApp numbers, along with e-mail id and UPI details for receiving the orders and facilitating digital payments outside their shop. Shops can receive orders via phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp messages, e-mails, etc.

Odisha State Beverages Corporation will also display district-wise list of ON/OFF liquor shops along with their details on its website, osbc.co.in. The new MRPs of alcoholic beverages will also be displayed on the website.

The home delivery service will be available between 7am and 6 pm. The shops will have to ensure delivery within 6 hours of receiving an order.

As for pricing, Odisha government has imposed a Special COVID Tax of 50 per cent on MRP of all foreign liquor and beer. The government has also set a delivery charge of Rs 100 for every order up to Rs 1,000. Rs 25 delivery charge will be levied for every additional Rs 500 order value. The delivery charge cannot exceed Rs 300.

