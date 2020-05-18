Tamil Nadu earns more than Rs 130 crore from liquor sale in just one day

Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor arm TASMAC has registered a total sales of Rs 133.4 crore amid lockdown on Sunday.

Among the cities, TASMAC's (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor outlets have earned Rs 34.8 crore in Madhurai, Rs 32.5 crore in Trichy, Rs 30.6 crore in Coimbatore, and Rs 29.6 crore in Salem, according to CNBCTV18. Tamil Nadu government maintains a monopoly over alcohol retail in the state through TASMAC. The sales revenues from TASMAC outlets contributed Rs 30,000 crore to Tamil Nadu's treasury in the previous financial year.

The Tamil Nadu government officially opened liquor shops on May 7, after a 43-day dry spell. However, after two days the liquor outlets were closed following the Madras High Court directive. The Madras HC ordered the closure of shops over flouting of guidelines, including social distancing.

Thereafter, Tamil Nadu government moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court order closing the shops. The SC stayed Madras High Court order after which TASMAC opened liquor shops on May 16.

Chennai and Thiruvallur districts have not been given permission to sell liquor as they come under Tamil Nadu's coronavirus hotspot zones.

