Odisha: Xerox shop owner asked to pay fine of Rs 25,000 after failing to return Rs 3 to customer

On Tuesday, September 26, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sambalpur in Odisha, ordered a photocopy shop owner to pay a Rs 25,000 fine after he failed to return a balance of Rs 3 to the customer after he paid the due photocopy amount. The forum also asked the shop owner to return the extra money taken by him from the customer.

As per the filed complainant, on April 28 this year, a city-based journalist, Prafulla Kumar Dash, visited Goyal Printing Zone for a photostat copy of a document, and he paid Rs 5 to the shopkeeper. Since the cost of the photocopy came out to be only Rs 2, Dash asked for the remaining change of Rs 3. However, the shopkeeper refused to return the balance amount and allegedly abused the Dash. After repeated requests from Dash, the person sitting in the owner’s chair returned the Rs 5 and insulted Dash by saying, “I donated money to the beggar.” The shop owner also failed to give any receipt or bill.

After this, Dash moved to the consumer court regarding the matter. Post-hearing all the facts and observing the situation, the forum ordered the photocopy shop owner to return the extra Rs 3 received and also pay Rs 25,000 as compensation towards the mental agony and harassment that the complainant suffered due to the whole incident.

“The shopkeeper is directed to refund Rs 3 towards excess money received from the complainant towards xerox charges and Rs 25,000 as compensation towards mental agony and harassment to the complainant within 30 days from the date of order, failing which the amount will carry with 9% interest per annum till realisation to the complainant,” the order said.

After the court order, Dash shared that he is happy with the court’s decision and said, “I am happy that action was taken against the dishonest shopkeepers. I hope this serves as an example for several other shop owners who cheat their consumers.”

