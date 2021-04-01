Ola announces electric flying car AirPro, but there's a catch

Bhavish Aggarwal and co pulled a fast one on their followers today. But considering Ola's track record, one should have expected it. The Ola founder, in a video shared on Twitter, announced the Ola AirPro. While it sounds like two MacBooks were mashed together, the company promised the one thing that everyone's looking forward -- flying cars.

Ola took it a step forward and created a website too, complete with details of the flying car. The Ola executives who appeared in the announcement video can be seen wearing black T-shirts with Ola AirPro printed on it. Needless to say, considering the commitment to the prank, it was a job well done.

At a glance the product seems legit but it is when you carefully listen to what they are saying will one realise that it is nothing but a hoax. The video starts with Agarwal saying that six years ago they came up with an idea to enable Indians to fly but the idea...did not fly. He said that they did not give up.

They said that the employees worked 24X7 towards the goal. Agarwal said that they have always wanted to revolutionise urban mobility forever and that they have finally done it now. He then introduces the "world's first and only fully autonomous electric flying car -- Ola AirPro".

Ola AirPro can vertically land and take off anytime, anywhere, stated the company. New-age materials were used to create the car, including carbon fibre and titanium, all sustainably sourced from F1 cars in Germany, fighter jets from the US and soft drink cans from Shivajinagar. "You could lift it with one hand but we advise against it," they said.

The battery, they said, "needs to be charged just once and it powers itself while it runs!" Together with the urban planning experts, the government and the "AirPolice" they built a network of "foldable landing pads". The terrace parking network is called the OlaHive, they said.

The flying car is safe, swerving out of the way of birds, planes, other Ola AirPros and even Superman. Also, you do not need any licence to fly the car!

Excited to unveil the worlds first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://t.co/UbwKCwikg1 #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere @Olacabs @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/dy31ZS8FQ8 Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2021

While some seemed to believe the video, Chetan Bhagat said, "Superb, can I open the windows while up there? I'd love some fresh air. Oh, and prime play too - bina music ke mazaa nahi aayega." Ather Energy took a dig at Ola and said, "Let's hope Ola's electric scooters aren't as dated as their April fools attempts."

Anand Mahindra joined the fun and said, "Thanks for sending it to me this morning for a test ride @bhash It was simply amazing. We have to admit you have gone way ahead of us in giving a new meaning to the term 'Off-road vehicle!'" to which Aggarwal replied, "Glad you enjoyed the test flight @anandmahindra! The Ola AirPro does have excellent "ground clearance" but nothing can beat the #MahindraThar in off-road adventures!"

Ola added that interested people can book their maiden test flight on olaairpro.com.

