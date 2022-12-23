Ola Electric scooter used to deliver cricket commentary, Bhavish Aggarwal says 'most creative use of our vehicle'

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared a video that, in his opinion, demonstrated the most inventive use of the company's electric scooter. It demonstrated live cricket commentary being given over the bike's speakers.

The video was posted on Twitter and showed an Ola Electric scooter parked on a field with some men playing neighbourhood cricket. A man is standing next to the scooter while holding a cellphone that appeared to be wirelessly connected to it. While watching a game, he uses the scooter's speakers as a megaphone for live cricket commentary.

Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, “This has to be the most creative use of our vehicle I have seen so far.”

This has to be the most creative use of our vehicle I have seen so far 😄👌🏼 https://t.co/QjCuv4wGQG December 22, 2022

The post garnered huge likes and comments.

“Ye India hai sahab, Bhavish Aggarwal, everything is possible here,” a Twitter user wrote.

Ye India hai sahab @bhash.. everything is possible here.. — Karan Karnawat (@karan_karnawat) December 23, 2022

"Wow, really innovative usage," another user wrote.

Best one ☝️ — Prashant Choudhury (@prashantwildies) December 23, 2022

Another user commented, "Very impressive, cost-effective operations."

Very impressive, cost effective operations. — Lokesh Reddy (@lokikothur) December 23, 2022

This is from my motherland Odisha. So creative people. — Sandipta Kumar Rana (@isandipta) December 22, 2022

Haha ! Consumers are the Real Ambassadors ! — Mahesh Alanthat (@MaheshAlanthat) December 23, 2022

This is not the first creative use of an Ola Electric scooter. An earlier online video demonstrated how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day at a Gujarati Garba event.