Ola Electric scooter used to deliver cricket commentary, Bhavish Aggarwal says 'most creative use of our vehicle'

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared a video that, in his opinion, demonstrated the most inventive use of the company's electric scooter. It demonstrated live cricket commentary being given over the bike's speakers.
The video was posted on Twitter and showed an Ola Electric scooter parked on a field with some men playing neighbourhood cricket. A man is standing next to the scooter while holding a cellphone that appeared to be wirelessly connected to it. While watching a game, he uses the scooter's speakers as a megaphone for live cricket commentary.
Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, “This has to be the most creative use of our vehicle I have seen so far.”
The post garnered huge likes and comments.
“Ye India hai sahab, Bhavish Aggarwal, everything is possible here,” a Twitter user wrote.
"Wow, really innovative usage," another user wrote.
Another user commented, "Very impressive, cost-effective operations."
This is not the first creative use of an Ola Electric scooter. An earlier online video demonstrated how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day at a Gujarati Garba event.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today