Old pic of wedding invite with IIT credentials of bride and groom goes viral on X

An old wedding invitation card, an indispensable element of any wedding ceremony, has gained widespread attention on the internet. What's causing this card to go viral among online users is the inclusion of the educational qualifications of the bride and groom.
This viral post emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, featuring the wedding card with details stating that the groom, Piyush Bajpai, hails from IIT Bombay, while the bride, Mamta Mishra, is an alumna of IIT Delhi. The accompanying caption humorously reads, "All you need is love to get married."
It's worth noting that the authenticity of this card was not independently verified; it could be a playful creation. Nevertheless, it sparked a flurry of amusement and witty remarks across social media.
One X user shared, "In some cultures, this isn't surprising. It's a tradition there. I've witnessed wedding cards in which they mention degrees, specializations, colleges, and even the name and location of the company's foreign head office."
Another quipped, "I'm disappointed they didn't include their majors, salaries, and LinkedIn profiles in the invitation."
A third user expressed, "People who prioritize achievements over soulful connections often seek external validation in their marriages. A hint of ego can disrupt their relationship. It's a recipe for trouble."
In a similar vein, a comment in the thread remarked, "Some individuals shamelessly seize every opportunity to flaunt their qualifications. Even chartered accountants insist on prefixing 'CA' to their names, as if their entire existence hinges on it. It's an extreme survivorship mentality."
Meanwhile, another user reminisced, "This is par for the course. A few decades ago, when degrees were less common, mentioning 'BSc,' 'BCom,' etc., was customary. I've even seen invitations where one side of the family omitted their last name (due to different castes). I'd rather embrace the 'anti-social' label from my family than attend weddings that feel suffocating, overwhelmed by labels and identities, leaving no room for genuine connections."
