'Once you log off, you are...': Why this Indian woman chose Sweden over returning to India

An Indian woman who followed her husband to Stockholm on a dependent visa in 2018 is today a Solution Architect at Scania. She has thought carefully about going back. She won't be.

Starting from zero

Chandrika grew up near Tirupati and had built a steady career in India, first at Cognizant, then specialising in SAP Materials Management, before her husband received an offer from Scania and the family moved to Sweden, according to Financial Express. She arrived with a young son, no local experience, limited Swedish, and no professional network. The early days were harder than she had expected.

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"Everything was new. I stayed at home with my son, no TV, nothing," she told FE. Job hunting on a dependent visa was a particular challenge, with no local experience, limited Swedish, and no professional network to speak of.

She didn't wait for things to improve on their own. She enrolled in free Swedish language classes, rewrote her CV to local standards, and began applying. Within a year, she had her first role through a Telugu consulting firm. From there, she moved to Electrolux and eventually returned to Scania as a Solution Architect in the AP domain.

The system that changed things

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For all the early difficulty, Sweden's parental leave structure shifted the equation significantly. Parents can share 480 days of leave per child, with the flexibility to use them until the child turns 12. Subsidised, reliable daycare is widely available. "You don't feel guilty taking time off for your child. Society actually supports working parents," Chandrika said.

According to Sweden's Social Insurance Agency, each parent is entitled to 240 days of parental leave, with 90 days reserved for each. In most cases, parents receive around 80% of their salary for up to 390 days, with the remaining 90 days paid at a lower flat rate.

The financial trade-off is real, though. Taxes run between 30 and 40%, and Stockholm's cost of living is high. "You get stability, but not necessarily high savings," she explained. "Most of the income goes into running the household."

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For Chandrika, the calculus still works, particularly as a working mother. "The stress-free work culture, safe environment, and quality education for children made the trade-off worthwhile," she said.

Work that stays at work

One adjustment that has shaped her daily life more than most is the Swedish approach to working hours. The day starts early and ends on time. After that, communication stops. "There is no stress after working hours," she says. "Once you log off, you are done for the day."

As the mother of two children, aged 10 and 3, that boundary has been central to how she manages both career and family.

The decision to stay

The family's immigration path moved from a two-year employer-sponsored work visa to permanent residency after four years. They are now exploring citizenship. Proposed changes from 2026, including longer residency requirements, mandatory language tests, and higher income thresholds, have introduced uncertainty for sections of the Indian community in Sweden, and the family is not entirely insulated from that.

But whenever the question of returning to India came up, the answer settled in the same direction. Quality of life, personal safety, clean surroundings, and a stable environment for their children consistently tipped the balance.

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"Emotionally, India will always be home," Chandrika says. "But practically, Sweden offers a more balanced and stable environment for raising a family."