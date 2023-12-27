One dead, dozens injured after multiple vehicles collide due to fog on UP’s Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A horrific accident caused by the dense fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Unnao left one person dead and over two dozen others injured on Wednesday morning, December 27, informed the Uttar Pradesh Police.

After a double-decker bus lost control because of poor visibility and hit the central divider, at least six vehicles collided with each other in a chain reaction. This collision triggered a long chain of rear-end crashes involving several other vehicles.

One passenger travelling on the bus succumbed to their injuries at the accident site. Around 24 other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre for initial treatment. However, 6 passengers are in critical condition and were referred to Lucknow’s Trauma Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Police and emergency personnel helped clear the wreckage and assist the injured at the scene.

Similarly, in another fog-related accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a speeding truck rammed into a house. Two trucks collided in Agra in the morning due to dense fog, and several other fog-related accidents were reported in the state.

On Wednesday, a thick blanket of fog descended on large swathes of northern India was observed. This led to visibility dropping to almost zero.

Meanwhile, over 110 flights were affected at the Delhi airport after dense fog shrouded north India in the morning, and visibility dropped to just 50 metres. This also disrupted the traffic movement in the city.

Giving an update on the visibility of different regions, the India Meteorological Department tweeted, “Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, the 27th December (m): Punjab: Amritsar-0, Patiala-25; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-200; Rajasthan: Ganganagar-50; Delhi Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.”

Delhi’s air quality sharply declined after weeks of comparatively good air. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 381, which comes under the "very poor" category.

