'One job loss and you're ruined': Bengaluru techies fear ₹1 crore home loans

In Bengaluru, the dream of homeownership is starting to fade for many IT professionals. Faced with layoffs, shrinking job security, and the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence on white-collar roles, a growing number of techies are backing away from buying homes — even as real estate prices stabilize.

What was once seen as a life milestone and a mark of success — buying a home in India’s tech capital — is now being described by many as a financial trap. On Reddit and across tech circles, the conversation has shifted. It is no longer about when to buy but why to buy at all.

The sentiment is clear. With a ₹1 crore home loan translating into a ₹1.3 lakh monthly EMI, buyers say the commitment only makes sense in a stable job environment. One Reddit user summed it up: “The moment your job is gone, arranging ₹1.3 lakh becomes a nightmare.”

The uncertainty is compounded by rapid AI adoption. Roles once considered future-proof, such as designers, analysts, and even sales executives, are under threat. One user joked, “Even the cold calls I get from real estate brokers these days are from AI bots.”

Many now prefer flexibility. Rather than locking themselves into a 15-year loan, younger professionals are choosing to rent and invest their money elsewhere. “Unless I can pay upfront, the stress just isn’t worth it,” said a senior engineer with over 10 years of experience.

While some builders continue to target high-net-worth individuals and veteran techies who made their money in the boom years, entry-level and mid-career professionals are stepping back. Price corrections alone may not be enough. As one user said, “Even if prices fall 40 percent, techies won’t jump in blindly. Trust and future value matter more than price.”

Developers, however, remain confident. According to Sunil Pareek, executive director at Assetz, Bengaluru’s property surge post-COVID was a delayed correction after years of stagnation. Despite recent layoffs, he sees no price collapse ahead. “I expect 5 to 7 percent annual price growth, not stagnation,” Pareek said.

Still, data shows a shift. Enquiries in key tech corridors like Whitefield and Sarjapur have dropped by up to 25 percent in recent quarters. With fewer large-scale builders and inventory holding around 12 to 14 months, supply remains tight — but so does buyer confidence.