'One more night together': Pele's daughter shares photo with hugging father who is suffering from cancer

Brazil Football legend Pele’s daughter took to Instagram to share a picture of his father from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo. She captioned it saying, “ one more night together.”

Kely Cristina Nascimento can be seen hugging her 82-year-old father in the picture, but only one side of his face is visible. Besides worsening cancer, Pele is also suffering from kidney and heart issues.

"We're still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together," Nascimento wrote while sharing the photo on Instagram around 11:00 pm local time (Saturday 0200 GMT).

The three-time World Cup champion is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital, which disclosed on Wednesday that his colon cancer was showing "progression" and that he required "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure."

The announcement that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital had been made minutes earlier on Instagram by Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another of Pele's daughters.

Last Sunday, Nascimento posted a picture of Arantes massaging their father's left foot while he watched the World Cup final on TV.

Pele had praised Lionel Messi of Argentina for his "deserved" victory over France.

Pele witnessed Neymar set a new international goal-scoring record for the Selecao during this World Cup.

The French star Kylian Mbappe, who encouraged fans to 'pray for the King', sent Pele a message of support post his hospitalisation. Pele is widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time.

Pele underwent a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021, and was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29.