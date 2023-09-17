'One of the best, very well done': R Madhavan praises Bengaluru international airport infrastructure; PM Modi reacts  

Rocketry actor-director-writer R Madhavan on Friday praised Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, saying it was one of the best in the world. He said in a video the airport’s Terminal 2 is superlative. The actor found the infrastructure at the airport to be one of the best in the world and also called the garden-themed international terminal “exotic”.

"It's incredible what the infrastructure in India is becoming! I'm at the new Kempegowda International Airport. And I'm telling you, it looks like an exotic... exotic place! Nobody will believe that this is an airport," Madhavan said in a post on Instagram. In the video, Madhavan added that a lot of the construction at the airport is all made of bamboo and that the airport is themed around sustainability in India.

He added, "And all the plants you see hanging from the ceiling in different parts of the airport are actually real plants, that are being watered every day, from the ceiling. And a lot of the construction as you can see above is all made of bamboo. Just look at the ceiling. And it's all themed around sustainability in India. Very proud! Very well done man!"

Madhavan’s post garnered over 503,000 likes on Instagram and had several comments under it. The post went viral and caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. Prime Minister Modi reacted to the video in an Instagram story and wrote: “Next-gen infrastructure for India’s growth."

Social media users also praised the airport’s infrastructure in the comments section. A user wrote: “Beautiful it is… gotta visit this airport when I visit India next time!!!” “True. Perhaps most beautiful airport in the world (sic),” another user wrote. “It's really beautiful and I am pleased to have my first flight ever from this airport,” a user said.

Kempegowda International Airport commenced international flights at its Terminal 2 (T2) on September 12, with the arrival of Saudi Airlines’ flight SV866 from Jeddah. Terminal 2 will be dedicated exclusively to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara. From September 12, Terminal 1 is serving as the operational hub for domestic flights of IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet.

