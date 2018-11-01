OnePlus 6T now on sale; here's how you can pay less for the new smartphone

OnePlus 6T is now available online on OnePlus' e-store and Amazon India. The much-hyped smartphone will be available offline on Reliance Digital from November 3.

The OnePlus 6T is an upgrade to the OnePlus 6, which was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 6T arrives in three variants 8GB/256GB priced at Rs 45,999, 8GB/128GB priced at Rs 41,999 and 6GB/128GB priced at Rs 37,999.

The smartphone features a smaller waterdrop notch on its display along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor powering the device. The smartphone will arrive with the latest software upgrades like a redesigned UI, night mode in camera, and more.

Here are a few ways to get it for a discounted price:

Exchange old smartphone: One can get up to Rs 16,000 off on OnePlus 6T through exchanging your old smartphone; however, the discount may vary depending on the condition of the ole smartphone.

Payment with ICICI Debit or Credit Card: Through making a payment with ICICI bank's debit card or credit card on Amazon India's official website Amazon.in, the customer can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of new OnePlus 6T.

Payment with Citi Bank Credit Card: Using Citi Bank's credit card on Amazon India's official website Amazon.in for purchasing a OnePlus 6T, the customer can avail flat Rs 2,000 instant discount.

Amazon Pay Cashback: By selecting prepaid payment option during checkout, one can quickly get Rs 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. But this offer is only available during the Amazon's sale period, from November 1, 2018, to November 5, 2018.

Jio Instant Cashback: Reliance Jio has offered an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the flagship device, OnePlus 6T. This cashback will be available on the first recharge of Rs 299. Users will get the cash back in the form of vouchers in the MyJio app. Jio's offer will be available for both new and existing Jio customers getting the new OnePlus 6T.

Cashback under this Jio's offer will be in the form of 36 coupons of Rs 150 each in the MyJio app and which can be availed on subsequent recharges of Rs 299. The recharge will also give access to 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days, topped with unlimited voice calls, SMS and Jio's premium apps. Subsequently, the offer will bring overall 3TB of 4G data over 36 recharges.

Customers will be able to avail the offer with the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 done through Jio's website- jio.com, MyJio app, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores and Jio retailers.

