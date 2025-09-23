'Only if Narayan Murthy, Vishal Sikka were on same page': CA explains how Infosys lost $45 bn

Infosys walked away from a $1 billion OpenAI investment that could now be worth $45 billion—all because of a leadership clash between founder Narayana Murthy and former CEO Vishal Sikka, according to CA and wealth advisor Meenal Goel.

“Only if Narayan Murthy and Vishal Sikka were on the same page, Infosys could have taken India far ahead in the AI race,” Goel wrote in a LinkedIn post that reignited debate over one of Indian tech’s biggest missed opportunities.

Sikka, who led Infosys from 2014 to 2017, pushed to make the company “AI-first,” aggressively backing automation and future tech. Among his boldest moves was reportedly greenlighting a $1 billion investment in OpenAI, years before its global breakout.

Murthy, focused on conservative governance, objected to the company’s direction under Sikka—raising concerns about compensation, culture, and strategy. Their rift escalated into a boardroom feud that ended in Sikka’s resignation. Soon after, Infosys withdrew from the OpenAI investment.

That same stake, according to current valuations, could now be worth $45 billion.

“Sikka saw the future, but Infosys retreated,” Goel noted. While global tech giants doubled down on AI, Infosys returned to traditional IT services and cost-based outsourcing.

Sikka went on to serve as an adviser to OpenAI. Infosys, meanwhile, shifted focus back to shareholder returns and buybacks. Industry analysts now view the episode as a moment when Indian IT surrendered a chance to lead the AI race.