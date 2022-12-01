'Operations were disturbed for 40 minutes': Mumbai airport says normal services have resumed

Mumbai International Airport on Thursday said normal services have resumed after operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes due to server failure.

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding. Normal services have resumed. The operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes due to server failure" said the airport.

"There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working," the airport added.

Earlier on Thursday, long queues were spotted at the airport's T2 terminal as airline services were severely hit due to the server crash.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 1, 2022

Passengers complained on Twitter that they were forced to wait for baggage drop for long time.

