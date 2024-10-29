'Ordered 1gm gold coin from Blinkit, got 0.5 gm coin': Delhi customer receives wrong product with 'no refund'

As online grocery services like Zomato's Blinkit ramp up their offerings in time for Dhanteras, a local resident has come forward with allegations of being scammed by the platform. Mohit Jain, a Delhi native, reported that on the auspicious occasion, he ordered a one-gram gold coin and a ten-gram silver coin, only to receive a 0.5-gram gold coin instead.*

Jain expressed his frustration on Reddit, stating, "I ordered a one-gram gold coin from Blinkit along with a one-gram silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn’t home to receive the order, so I provided the OTP to my younger brother." Upon returning home, Mohit discovered the incorrect item had been delivered.

Confounded by the mistake, he wrote on social media platform X, “After 20 minutes, I reached home and saw the wrong item was delivered. I received a 0.5-gram Malabar gold coin (rose design) instead of the 1-gram Mata Lakshmi gold coin I ordered.”

Jain further explained that by the time he realised the mistake, the return window had closed, preventing him from addressing the issue with customer service. "I called the delivery person and literally cried while speaking to him,” he noted.

Despite having CCTV footage that confirmed the mix-up, Jain reported that the delivery partner indicated he could not rectify the situation, even though he had proof of the ordered item.

In his tweets, Mohit shared images detailing the 0.5-gram gold coin he received alongside screenshots of his order confirmation. His order specifically mentioned the purchase of a 24 kt, 1 gm Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin and a 10 gm Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin, both labelled under Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Jain also included correspondence from Blinkit’s customer support, which responded to his claim stating, "We are sorry. The complaint window for the selected item(s) is closed." An additional automated message suggested providing feedback to improve their services.

The incident has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing outrage over Jain's experience. Comments flooded in, with one user stating, "Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a joke." Another user tagged the company, asking, “What is this behaviour?” while a third urged Blinkit to address the issue.

Meanwhile, some criticised Jain for his careless conduct before receiving the product. One user said, "