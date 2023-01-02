‘Original 2 States’: Chetan Bhagat attends IIM-A reunion after 25 years with wife Anusha Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat’s books are quite popular in India. One of his novels 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, which was released in 2009 saw huge success. The novel became so popular that it was later adapted into a Bollywood film ‘2 States’ starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

After 25 years, Chetan and his wife returned to their alma mater, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), and took a photo together. He shared the photo on Twitter and it has enchanted his fans.

He captioned the post as “25 years later…,” and also posted several hashtags, including #theoriginal2states #25threunion #iima #anushabhagat. The first image Bhagat posted is a still from the movie 2 States, and the second one is of the real-life couple who served as the inspiration for the book, Chetan and Anusha Bhagat.

The tweet garnered huge likes and comments.

“I haven’t read any of the books but the movies were excellent. You both look great in the pics. Enjoy,” a user commented. “Chetan Bhagat, it’s been a long time since a fun novel from you. Look forward to it! Happy 2023,” another user commented. “What a film Arjun Kapoor nailed it,” a third user said.

The plot of the film revolves around a couple named Krish and Ananya, who come from the Indian states of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, respectively. They want to get married because they are in love. Their parents, however, are against this union. Both the Tamil and Punjabi cultures are made fun of in the movie.