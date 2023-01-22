Oscar nominations 2023: Jr NTR likely to get Oscar nod; four Indian films on shortlists

The 95th Academy Awards is all set to announce its nominations on Tuesday (January 24). Ahead of the nomination announcement, American publication 'USA Today' has shortlisted NTR Jr as one of the key contenders for the Best Actor Award at Oscar 2023.

The actor has been in the global limelight as SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR, which features the actor in a lead role, is being lauded globally. The film has bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards. The film's popular song Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song.

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a period drama based on the friendship of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem, which is played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Seetharamaraju, which is played by Ram Charan, and their respective contribution to the Independence movement.

Besides USA Today, Jr NTR was also mentioned by the American magazine Variety as having a solid chance to fetch a nomination.

Besides this, four Indian films including -- RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers -- have been placed on shortlists.

Among songs, Naatu Naatu has already made it to the shortlists for the 2023 Oscars. Apart from this, Pan Nalin’s The Last Film Show was shortlisted for the International Feature Film category as well. The Last Film Show was nominated by the Indian government as the entry for Best Film in Foreign Language.

The event announcing nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The voting for Oscar nominations started on January 11 and concluded on January 17, 2023.

Bill Kramer, the Academy CRO, had shared a letter to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) members that the organisation witnessed the biggest voter turnout for the awards in 95 years of history. The letter called this a “record-breaking participation” from AMPAS members, an India Today report said.

Meanwhile, the 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

