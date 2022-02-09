Oscars 2022: Indian film gets nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's documentary, Writing with Fire, has won an Oscar nomination and made it to the final-five list to compete for the 94th Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature category.



Writing with Fire is the first all-India independent production to make it to the final nomination for the Academy Award. It was shortlisted from 138 documentaries globally.



Writing With Fire documents the story of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper run by Dalit women journalists in rural India and follows the magazine's chief reporters as they cover news in the country's most troubled regions. The documentary film's journey began six years ago and follows the publication's evolution from print to digital platforms.



The film won the Special Jury (Impact for Change), Audience awards at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year and has bagged 28 international awards.



In the past, two documentaries set in India have previously won Oscars for Best Documentary Short - Smile Pinki and Period: End of Sentence. Previously, The House that Ananda Built in 1969 and An Encounter with Faces in 1979 were nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject), and British filmmaker of Indian origin Asif Kapadia's Amy won the Best Documentary Feature in 2016.



Writing With Fire has been directed, produced and edited by filmmaker duo Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas.