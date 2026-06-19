The third week of June is bringing a strong mix of thrillers, mysteries, romance dramas and fan-favourite returning series across streaming platforms. Leading the OTT lineup is Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3, which continues the story of Georgekutty and his family, alongside Netflix’s mystery thriller I Will Find You and Prime Video’s romantic drama Your Fault: London.

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Whether you’re looking for a gripping crime thriller, a binge-worthy mystery or a light-hearted drama, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and ZEE5 have plenty of fresh content arriving between June 15 and June 21.

Drishyam 3

Arguably the biggest OTT release of the week, Drishyam 3 brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty in the latest chapter of one of Indian cinema’s most successful thriller franchises. The film revisits the consequences of the events that unfolded in the earlier instalments and promises more suspense, twists and emotional drama.

Release Date: June 18, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

I Will Find You

Based on a bestselling novel by Harlan Coben, I Will Find You follows a man who escapes prison after receiving evidence that his supposedly deceased son may still be alive. What follows is a tense race against time filled with secrets, betrayals and shocking revelations.

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Release Date: June 18, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Your Fault: London

Fans of romantic dramas can look forward to Your Fault: London, the English adaptation of the popular Spanish romance franchise. The story follows Nick and Noah as they navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship while dealing with new temptations and personal struggles

Release Date: June 17, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Save The Tigers Season 3

The hit Telugu comedy-drama returns with a third season. Known for its humorous take on marriage, friendships and modern family life, Save The Tigers has built a loyal fan following and is expected to be among JioHotstar’s most-watched releases this week.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

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After a successful first season, the romantic drama returns with new twists, emotional confrontations and unresolved relationships. The series continues to explore love, heartbreak and revenge against a backdrop of family conflicts.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Other notable releases

The week’s streaming slate also includes Korean action-comedy Husbands in Action (19 June, Netflix), mystery thriller Oasis (19 June, Netflix), crime thriller M4M: Motive For Murder (19 June, Lionsgate Play), and kidnapping drama Aliya Basu Gayab Hai (19 June, Lionsgate Play). Together, they offer viewers a diverse mix of genres to explore.