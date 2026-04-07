Out of this world! Floating Nutella tub in Artemis II cracks up internet; 'best ad', they say

A jar of Nutella has set a new record by travelling to the lunar orbit with the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission, winning the chocolate hazelnut spread company its greatest ad of all time and that too at no cost at all.

During NASA's livestream, the Nutella Jar was seen drifting inside the Orion spacecraft while the crew was at work. In zero gravity, the jar floated into view. It rotated slowly, ensuring the label faced the camera, as if someone had carefully positioned it for a picture.

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The clip spread rapidly across social media, with viewers captivated by the moment a Nutella jar appeared to drift weightlessly through the frame, hit its mark with uncanny precision, and glide out, as if it had rehearsed the whole thing.

Nutella itself was quick to embrace the moment. The brand reposted the video on its official X account, writing: "Honoured to have travelled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights."

Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history 🚀 Taking spreading smiles to new heights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vDUJMi1qbS — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) April 6, 2026

The comment section under Nutella's post quickly took on a life of its own, with users piling in with equal parts humour and wonder. "Proof that we love Nutella to the moon and back!" one user quipped, while another wrote: "Love you Nutella! Aliens and little green men looking on up there will be so happy to see Nutella. What is this fabulous stuff!"

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NASA's Kennedy Space Center joined in too, commenting: "Enjoying sweet treats while our Artemis crew takes sweet photos of the Moon!"

Another user commented, "Nutella just got the most badass free ad in maybe human history. A jar of it floated across the camera on the Artemis II livestream, halfway to the Moon, completely unbothered. All it took was zero gravity and a very good brand moment."

The now-famous moment occurred just minutes before the Artemis II crew crossed a significant milestone, surpassing the distance record set by Apollo 13, according to Fox News. Shortly after, the crew lost communication with Earth for roughly 40 minutes as the spacecraft passed behind the Moon, briefly making them among the most isolated humans in history.

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Once contact was restored, the mission pressed on, with the crew capturing rare footage of a solar eclipse as seen from near the Moon's surface, another first in the mission's growing list of historic moments.

The four-person crew, Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, is expected to return to Earth with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following a multi-day journey.