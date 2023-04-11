Outer space an emerging battleground, need entrepreneurs to prepare for it, says CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan

With outer space set to emerge as the next battleground, India’s space sector must progress from providing mere support-based solutions to enhancements backed by advanced technologies, the head of the country’s defence forces has urged.

“India should transit from support to enhancements in the space domain. The aim for all of us should be towards developing dual-use platforms, with a special focus on incorporating cutting-edge technologies,” the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan said Tuesday.

The CDS was speaking at the three-day ‘Indian DefSpace Symposium’ organised by the apex industry body Indian Space Association (ISpA) in New Delhi.

Gen. Chauhan said that the country must not only look at expanding the indigenously developed satellite navigation system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC), to provide agile space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions but also ensure secure satellite-assisted communications.

He said the industry needed to develop innovative solutions to reduce costs and supplement the country’s prowess in space technologies.

“We also need to explore the field of minituarisation of satellites and reusable launch platforms to mitigate cost challenges and accelerate the pace of augmenting our space-based capabilities,” stated Gen. Chauhan.

Increasing human activity in outer space had led to the emergence of a dynamic threat to the country’s space assets that demanded an expansion of space situational awareness capabilities. In this regard, the Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) project developed by the space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was timely, opined Gen. Chauhan.

He also exhorted institutions and industry leaders to handhold young entrepreneurs to unleash the spirit of innovation.

“We as a nation have to also realise the importance of creating a pool of trained space manpower in the country and military, which requires all of us to be agile to learn and re-learn the intricacies of this domain,” declared Gen. Chauhan.

