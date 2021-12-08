'Outstanding soldier, true patriot': PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is deeply saddened by the passing away of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, whom he described as an "outstanding soldier" and a "true patriot", in a chopper crash.



The Indian Air Force on Wednesday evening confirmed that Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons who died in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Minutes after the announcement, PM Modi tweeted, "Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus..."



Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism."



It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Gen Rawat's death "an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country".

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.



His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Check out other tributes for the country's first CDS:



A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The #IndianArmedForces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions. (2/n) pic.twitter.com/0V2kcMtNUX — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

Deeply disturbed to know about the demise of CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife & other armed forces officials in an unfortunate Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/RpcFi8Rzpo — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many lives in the Nilgiri Hills helicopter accident. Gen Bipin Rawat's passing is a great loss for our nation. An inspiring soldier of distinguished military lineage, Gen Rawat served India immensely proud. RIP 🙏🏻 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 8, 2021

Greatly appreciate your service to the country,General Bipin Rawat. May God bless you, your wife and your colleagues with eternal peace. Condolences to the armed forces, and to the nation. Deeply anguished. — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/b4qwfAW2Kz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2021

Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/XoCK64Q9wg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 8, 2021

Very sad to hear about the news …RIP #bipinrawat sir 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 8, 2021

General Rawat was a brave soldier and highly decorated officer who served his motherland till last breath. As an expert of counter-insurgency operations and high altitude warfare, he set a new benchmark of service to the nation, which led him to become the first CDS of India. pic.twitter.com/ufJIBIXrLk — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

