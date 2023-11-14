Who is Nawaz Modi Singhania? Here's all you need to know about Gautam Singhania's estranged wife

After 32 years of marriage, billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania publicly announced his separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, on X (formerly Twitter). The chairman and managing director of Raymond didn't reveal much detail regarding the reason behind the separation, but hinted towards a mutual agreement as he promised that both of them would continue to shoulder their parenting responsibilities together.

Singhania mentioned that this year's Diwali has brought a change in his personal life, indicating the transition wasn't as joyous as the festival normally is.

Nawaz Modi, 53, is a professional fitness trainer who manages a gym in south Mumbai.

Nadar Modi, a well-known lawyer, is her father. Despite studying law, she was more interested in fitness and lifestyle.

Married in 1999 after an eight-year courtship, the pair, who share a soft spot for fast cars, are parents to two girls, Niharika and Nisa. But to add another feather to her hat, Nawaz has dived into the literary field with her first book, the tellingly named "Pause, Rewind".

Nawaz also spearheads a podcast on Spotify, aptly named "Fitness with Body Art".

A video surfaced on social media showing Nawaz Modi reportedly being stopped from entering the family property in Thane to attend a Diwali party hosted by her husband.

The video shows Nawaz, sitting outside the property gate, helpless with a walking stick. The incident escalated as the video went viral, causing a stir on social media. Coincidentally, Nawaz recently celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with friends and also shared a video of her at a Diwali puja with her in-laws, Vijaypat Singhania and his wife.

An active social media user with over 2.41 lakh followers on Instagram, Nawaz frequently shares with her followers slices of her personal and professional life. Her posts vary from light-hearted fellowship to insight into her life and relationships.

