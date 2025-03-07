‘Paap laega bhai!’: Swiggy’s bizarre Maggi-in-chai viral post disgusts internet, slammed

Swiggy’s latest social media stunt has left the internet gagging—literally. The food delivery giant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a stomach-churning food combo: Maggi dipped in chai.

Posting two images—one showing a plate of Maggi beside a cup of chai, the other featuring Maggi dunked into the tea—Swiggy captioned the post, “Maggi with chai or Maggi in chai?” The reaction? A resounding “No!” from the horrified masses.

maggi with chai or maggi in chai? pic.twitter.com/W5toKjQf7m — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) March 6, 2025

One user didn’t hold back, declaring, “You are blocked.” Another took it even further, stating, “5 years of Imprisonment.”

Some reactions were laced with humor, but others raised concerns beyond taste. A user called out the post as outright wrong, warning, “Paap laega bhai tumlogo ko.”(You will be cursed for this)

The post quickly spiralled into a debate over food creativity versus culinary crimes. While bizarre food trends have flooded social media—from Oreo Maggi to Fanta-infused noodles—this one struck a particularly sour note.

Another user slammed Swiggy for the potential consequences of its viral post, warning, “Some might call it creativity; I call it food wastage.”

Criticism didn’t stop at taste—it turned into a broader conversation about social media responsibility. One user called out Swiggy, stating, “@Swiggy, do you realise that whatever brands and influencers post on social media, even for fun, it has the potential of getting imitated by the followers? Imagine people repeating this act for fun, likes and shares.. how much food would get wasted! Please post responsibly.”

While some netizens may have a stomach for food experiments, this particular concoction appears to have crossed the line. Whether Swiggy intended to shock or amuse, one thing is clear—Maggi in chai won’t be hitting restaurant menus anytime soon.