PadMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte-Sonam Kapoor's movie makes Rs 40.05 crore

R. Balki's film starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor has started a much-needed conversation, albeit mostly on social media, about menstruation and menstrual hygiene. PadMan, produced by Twinkle Khanna, is inspired by the extraordinary life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised sanitary napkins in rural areas.

PadMan witnessed an encouraging opening weekend and made Rs 40.05 crore. Sunday was its strongest day in terms of box office collection, with Rs 16.22 crore, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: 40.05 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that the movie's business is mostly due to positive word of mouth.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmikant is based on Muruganantham, a Coimbatore native who invented a machine to produce low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas. Muruganantham was awarded with the Padma Shri in 2016 and was included in the list of 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME magazine in 2014.

Twinkle Khanna, the producer of the movie, who is also quite influential on social media started the #padmanchallenge, wherein she challenged celebrities to pose with a sanitary napkin to keep the conversation going. Following this, Twitter and Instagram has been flooded by celebrities undertaking the challenge.

Although it started the conversation, PadMan has received mixed reviews by both critics and audiences. Sonam Kapoor's character, Pari, has been particularly criticised for being a feminist only on face value. Where the treatment of the sensitive subject required nuanced handling, PadMan has been criticised for being tainted with an elitist's view of the issue.

While the movie has been praised for its subject in India, Pakistani film importers received flak for PadMan, on the grounds of ruining Islamic traditions and culture. Pakistani women took to Twitter to slam the censor board after news of the movie's ban started circulating. However, Pakistan Censor Board chief Mobashir Hasan said that they are yet to issue the no objection certificate (NOC). "The decision to grant NOC to the subject film will be based on the merit and criteria of the CBFC, not vexatious, false and irresponsible political motives being created on various media platforms on the back of the film. It is advisable to maintain principles of integrity whilst making statements on any issues not just pertaining to the Government of Pakistan. Good values are the foundation upon which we will build a prosperous Pakistan, not upon a decision of releasing a solitary film," his statement read.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role and as the narrator.