'Pained by his untimely demise': PM Modi offers condolences to Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti's family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tribute to Suzlon Energy founder and CMD Tulsi Tanti after the industry veteran passed away at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Modi hailed Tanti as a “pioneering business leader” and backed the latter’s contributions towards India’s economic progress and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of business leader Shri Tulsi Tanti ji. He played a significant role in the progress and development of our country. My condolences to his family members and friends. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Business Leader Shri Tulsi Tanti Ji.



He played a significant role in the progress and development of our Country. My condolences to his family members and friends.



Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 2, 2022

The US-India Business Council also paid a tribute to the departed business leader and wrote, “We are deeply saddened to know of the demise of our member Mr Tulsi Tanti, Chairman of Suzlon. A clean energy pioneer, his stellar contributions led to the growth of wind energy in India. May his soul rest in peace.”

We are deeply saddened to know of the demise of our member Mr. Tulsi Tanti, Chairman @Suzlon

A clean energy pioneer, his stellar contributions led to the growth of wind energy in India. May his soul rest in peace. — U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) October 2, 2022

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal also tweeted, “We lost a visionary today. Tulsi Tanti was the hero of India’s green energy revolution. A business pioneer, an inspiration for our own green quest and a dear friend. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

We lost a visionary today. Tulsi Tanti was the hero of India’s Green Energy revolution. A business pioneer, an inspiration for our own #green quest and a dear friend. Deepest Condolences to the family. Om shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hq0pUdYBAp — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) October 2, 2022

Here are some more reactions on Tulsi Tanti’s passing

Suzlon Energy wrote in an exchange filing, “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company.”

Also read: Fate of Suzlon's Rs 1,200 crore rights issue hangs in the balance after founder Tulsi Tanti's death

Also read: Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti passes away due to cardiac arrest